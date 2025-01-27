What's the story

The world of music mourned the loss of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas (72) on February 26, 2024.

Nearly a year later, his legacy has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan. The award was posthumously announced on Republic Day eve.

With his soulful voice and profound lyrics, Udhas left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry.

Here's looking back at his remarkable journey and achievements.