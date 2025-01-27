Pankaj Udhas awarded Padma Bhushan: Tribute to the ghazal maestro
The world of music mourned the loss of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas (72) on February 26, 2024.
Nearly a year later, his legacy has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan. The award was posthumously announced on Republic Day eve.
With his soulful voice and profound lyrics, Udhas left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry.
Here's looking back at his remarkable journey and achievements.
'It's a bitter-sweet moment for us...': Udhas's family
Upon receiving the news of Padma Bhushan honor, Udhas's wife Farida Udhas, and daughters Nayaab Udhas and Reva Udhas reacted with mixed emotions.
Speaking to ANI, Farida noted: "It's a matter of pride for us but we are also extremely sad as he (Udhas) is not here with us."
"It's a bitter-sweet moment for us as today marks 11 months since our father left for his heavenly abode," said the singer's elder daughter Nayaab.
Musical beginnings
Udhas's early career and rise to fame
Born on May 17, 1951, in Gujarat, Udhas's first brush with the stage came during the China-India War when he sang Lata Mangeshkar's Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, earning ₹51 for it.
Gradually, he started singing for All India Radio and recorded albums for Doordarshan.
His first ghazal album, Aahat, released in 1980, started a successful streak of releases like Mu-Kar-Rar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall (1984), Na-Yaab (1985), and Aafreen (1986).
Cinematic success
How 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' transformed Udhas's life
Udhas's career took a major turn in 1986 with the song Chitthi Aayee Hai from the film Naam.
The song, a part of a Mahesh Bhatt-directed film with music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, got him a Filmfare nomination.
This was his breakthrough into mainstream Hindi cinema and established him as a beloved ghazal singer in India.
Awards and hits
Udhas was honored with Padma Shri in 2006
Udhas was awarded the coveted Padma Shri in 2006 for his immense contribution to music.
His list of songs includes popular numbers like Chitthi Aayee Hai, Na Kajre Ki Dhar, Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, Ahista, and Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se among others.
He also made brief appearances in films such as Saajan, Yeh Dillagi, and Naam.