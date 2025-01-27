Luv Ranjan-Shashank Khaitan unite for friendship comedy film: Report
What's the story
Filmmakers Luv Ranjan (Pyaar Ka Punchnama) and Shashank Khaitan (Dhadak) are joining forces for the first time for a friendship comedy, reported Pinkvilla.
The duo will be launching a few new faces in Bollywood with this project.
"The script is locked and the team is now all set to take things to the floors in 2025," an insider revealed.
Casting search
Nationwide hunt for fresh faces underway
A nationwide search is currently on to find the new talent for this one-of-a-kind film.
"It's a script that warrants the presence of newcomers and all the energies are aligned to make a strong entertainer for the big screen," added the source.
Both Ranjan and Khaitan have a history of successfully launching fresh faces with Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Dhadak respectively, making this project particularly exciting.
Production schedule
Film production to commence in late 2025
The production of this yet-to-be-titled friendship comedy will begin in the second half of 2025.
However, more details about the film have been kept under wraps for now.
Khaitan is currently busy with his next directorial, Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, while Ranjan's next project as a producer is De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn.