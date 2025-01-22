Rana recounted his experience with Khan (54) after the actor was released from the hospital.

He told ETimes, "Unhone kaha tumne time pe pahunchaya badhiya hai (He told me, you made me reach on time and thanked me)."

When asked if he received any money from Khan, Rana said, "Woh toh wohi jaante hai. Hum baat nahi kar sakte... Unhone joh diya humne le liya (That is something which he knows... I just took whatever he gave me)."