Saif rewards auto driver with ₹50,000 for life-saving ride: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently thanked Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed him to Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed at his residence in an attempted burglary.
After he was discharged from the hospital, Khan met Rana and thanked him for his prompt action which ensured he received timely medical attention.
Driver's account
Rana recalled Khan's gratitude and the incident
Rana recounted his experience with Khan (54) after the actor was released from the hospital.
He told ETimes, "Unhone kaha tumne time pe pahunchaya badhiya hai (He told me, you made me reach on time and thanked me)."
When asked if he received any money from Khan, Rana said, "Woh toh wohi jaante hai. Hum baat nahi kar sakte... Unhone joh diya humne le liya (That is something which he knows... I just took whatever he gave me)."
Monetary reward
Khan reportedly gave Rana ₹50,000 as a token of appreciation
Despite Rana's reluctance to discuss any monetary reward, a source revealed to ETimes that Khan had given him ₹50,000 as a token of appreciation.
This comes a day after Rana was reportedly rewarded ₹11,000 by an institution for his timely help.
Incident recap
Rana earlier detailed the incident and Khan's injuries
Earlier, Rana had given a detailed account of the incident. He remembered how Khan came to him for help.
"He (Khan) walked toward me himself and sat in the auto. He was in an injured state. A small child and one more person was with him."
"We reached the hospital in eight to 10 minutes."
"He was bleeding from the neck and back... I didn't even take the fare. I feel good that I could help him at that time."
Investigation
Police have caught the attacker
The attacker, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad (who changed his name to Vijay Das), a 30-year-old man from Bangladesh, has been arrested.
He confessed to his crime during interrogation.
Per reports, extreme poverty drove him to commit this crime.
"He chose Saif's residence randomly. All he wanted was to steal from someone rich and escape to Bangladesh with the loot to help his ailing mother," said a police officer.