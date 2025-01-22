'Offline Love'—Netflix's dating show to send singles on romance retreat
Netflix is expanding its unscripted content with a new Japanese dating show titled Offline Love.
The unique series, which will premiere globally on February 18, challenges the norms of modern romance by removing digital devices from the equation.
Set in Nice, France, the 10-episode series will follow 10 singles who have only 10 days to find love through chance encounters.
Host introduction
'Offline Love' marks debut of Japanese entertainment veteran Kyoko Koizumi
Offline Love also marks the reality hosting debut of Japanese entertainment veteran Kyoko Koizumi.
She will be joined by the comedy duo Reiwa Roman, tasked with providing studio commentary throughout the series.
"I never really connected with romance reality shows, but this concept is fascinating: in a foreign country and without digital devices, participants rely on letters, promises, and coincidences to find love," said Koizumi.
Show concept
'Offline Love' described as a 'grand social experiment'
Reiwa Roman's Kuruma Takahira described Offline Love as "more like witnessing a grand social experiment rather than a dating show."
He emphasized how participants undergo "the ultimate digital detox" in foreign surroundings.
His comedy partner Kemuri Matsui (31) offered a millennial perspective: "I don't think I've ever experienced romance without social media, messaging apps, emails, or phone calls."
