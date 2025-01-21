Auto-driver who rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital rewarded ₹11,000
What's the story
In a recent development, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after he was stabbed at his home has been rewarded ₹11,000 by an institution, reportedly.
The driver, Bhajan Singh, didn't charge any fare for the emergency trip.
"I was going when a woman shouted at me, 'roko, roko, roko (stop).' I stopped at the gate and I saw a man soaked in blood," Singh recalled.
Driver's statement
Singh's account of the incident
Speaking to India Today, Singh revealed details of the incident.
He said, "It was around 2:45-3:00am and the road was completely deserted. We went from Bandra West to Turner Road...passed through Chapel Road before we reached Lilavati Hospital."
"The child was sitting in the middle and he (Khan) was sitting to his right. I could not recognize him initially. I thought he was just a patient and had to reach the hospital as soon as I could."
Reward reception
Singh expressed joy over the unexpected recognition
The reward was announced by a social worker, Faizan Ansari. On receiving it, Singh told a news agency that he was overjoyed and proud.
"I feel very proud because I never imagined something like this would happen in my life. This recognition has brought me immense joy."
"If Saif wishes to meet me, I will definitely meet him. If he wishes to give me a gift...how can I say no to him?"
Health update
Meanwhile, Khan is recovering well
Meanwhile, the 54-year-old actor is reportedly out of danger and recovering well at the hospital. His friends and family members have been visiting him regularly.
Earlier reports had suggested that he might be discharged on Monday (January 20), but a doctor from the hospital clarified that this would not be the case.
The family will share an official statement regarding his health soon.
Attacker apprehended
Khan's attacker has been arrested and confessed to the crime
The attacker, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad (who changed his name to Vijay Das), a 30-year-old man from Bangladesh, has since been arrested. He reportedly confessed to his crime during interrogation.
The incident took place last week when Khan was attacked in his house by this burglar and later rushed to Lilavati Hospital for surgery.
The assailant escaped when other family members awoke due to the commotion.