What's the story

In a recent development, the auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after he was stabbed at his home has been rewarded ₹11,000 by an institution, reportedly.

The driver, Bhajan Singh, didn't charge any fare for the emergency trip.

"I was going when a woman shouted at me, 'roko, roko, roko (stop).' I stopped at the gate and I saw a man soaked in blood," Singh recalled.