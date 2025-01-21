John Sykes (65), legendary guitarist of Whitesnake, dies of cancer
What's the story
John Sykes, the legendary hard-rock guitarist known for his work with Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, and Tygers of Pan Tang, has died. He was 65.
His death was confirmed on Monday (January 20) through his official website and a post on his Facebook page.
The statement mentioned that Sykes had been fighting cancer. It also described him as a man of exceptional musical talent, kindness, and charisma.
Career beginnings
Sykes's journey: From streetfighter to Whitesnake
Born in Reading, England in 1959 and partially raised in Spain, Sykes started his music career as a teenager with the group Streetfighter in the late 1970s.
He later joined Tygers of Pan Tang, an icon of the "New Wave of British Heavy Metal" era.
However, he left the band in 1982 and after an unsuccessful audition for Ozzy Osbourne's band, connected with Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott through Tyger's producer Chris Tsangarides.
Musical journey
Sykes's iconic stint with Whitesnake and beyond
Sykes joined Whitesnake in early 1984 but was ousted before the release of their eponymous 1987 seventh album due to disagreements with David Coverdale.
Nevertheless, the album had hit singles Still of the Night and Is This Love, co-written by Sykes.
Post-Whitesnake, he formed Blue Murder with drummer Carmine Appice and bassist Tony Franklin, temporarily replaced late guitarist Steve Clark in Def Leppard, and embarked on a solo career.
Tributes
Music community mourned the loss of Sykes
The music world has been mourning Sykes's loss.
Grammy Award-winning guitarist Steve Stevens paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing, "Hearing that John Sykes has passed. Man, his work on the 1987 Whitesnake album was just incredible."
Guitarist Marty Friedman was saddened by Sykes's passing on X, calling his work with Tygers of Pan Tang his favorite of the NWOBHM era.
Adrian Vandenberg also shared a heartfelt message about losing such a talented and influential player.