What's the story

John Sykes, the legendary hard-rock guitarist known for his work with Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, and Tygers of Pan Tang, has died. He was 65.

His death was confirmed on Monday (January 20) through his official website and a post on his Facebook page.

The statement mentioned that Sykes had been fighting cancer. It also described him as a man of exceptional musical talent, kindness, and charisma.