Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal buy ₹44.52cr Juhu apartment
What's the story
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have reportedly bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's posh Juhu area.
The property, which spans 5,512 sq ft on the seventh floor of an under-construction tower named Twenty, was bought from D'Decor Exports Private Limited.
The Economic Times reported that the deal is one of the most expensive real estate transactions in Juhu at ₹87,089 per sq ft.
Transaction details
Dhawan-Dalal's property deal involved ₹2.67cr in stamp duty
The deal was registered on December 3 with a hefty ₹2.67cr stamp duty, according to documents.
However, an official confirmation from Dhawan's representatives and the dealers on the amounts and property details is still awaited.
The property deal was concluded on January 3, according to registration details accessed from IndexTap.com.
Property highlights
Luxury features of Dhawan-Dalal's new Juhu apartment
The luxurious appeal of Dhawan and Dalal's new apartment is further accentuated by the fact that it comes with four exclusive car parking spaces.
This makes their property in Juhu, a neighborhood of choice for Bollywood actors, producers, and insiders, even more premium.
The area also houses iconic celebrity residences like Amitabh Bachchan's Pratiksha and Jalsa, and actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Govinda, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's properties.
Career update
Dhawan's recent and upcoming film projects
On the work front, Dhawan was last seen in the film Baby John, directed by Kalees. The movie also featured Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.
Fans are excitedly waiting for his upcoming ventures which include Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 with Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor, and JP Dutta's Border 2 where he will share screen space with Sunny Deol, Dosanjh again, and Ahan Shetty.