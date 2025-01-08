What's the story

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have reportedly bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's posh Juhu area.

The property, which spans 5,512 sq ft on the seventh floor of an under-construction tower named Twenty, was bought from D'Decor Exports Private Limited.

The Economic Times reported that the deal is one of the most expensive real estate transactions in Juhu at ₹87,089 per sq ft.