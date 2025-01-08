With ₹100cr home, Ranveer-Deepika turn SRK's new neighbors
What's the story
Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to move into their luxurious new home, just a stone's throw away from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic residence, Mannat.
The sea-facing quadruplex, located in Bandra's Bandstand area, is reportedly worth a staggering ₹100cr.
The property, which occupies the 16th to 19th floors of its building, boasts of an impressive 11,266 sq ft interior space and 1,330 sq ft terrace area.
Relocation plans
Singh-Padukone family to move in soon
Singh and Padukone intend to move into their new home as soon as it is ready. This comes after a recent video emerged showing the building's construction nearing completion.
The clip, shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, showed that most of the construction work is complete with some scaffolding still visible.
It also showed how close their new residence is to Khan's Mannat.
Additional acquisition
Padukone's company purchased another luxury apartment a few months back
In September 2024, it was reported that Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone's company, KA Enterprises, had bought another luxury apartment in Bandra.
The property, located in the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society near Bandstand, was bought for ₹17.78cr.
The transaction was registered under KA Enterprises LLP with a stamp duty of around ₹1.07cr and registration charges of ₹30,000.
Family expansion
Singh-Padukone welcomed daughter Dua last year
Singh and Padukone, who have been married since November 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.
In November, they revealed the meaning behind their daughter's name - 'Dua,' which translates to "a prayer," and that she is the answer to their prayers.
They also shared an adorable glimpse of baby Dua's tiny feet.