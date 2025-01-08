What's the story

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to move into their luxurious new home, just a stone's throw away from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic residence, Mannat.

The sea-facing quadruplex, located in Bandra's Bandstand area, is reportedly worth a staggering ₹100cr.

The property, which occupies the 16th to 19th floors of its building, boasts of an impressive 11,266 sq ft interior space and 1,330 sq ft terrace area.