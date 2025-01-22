What's the story

Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested for breaking into Saif Ali Khan's home and stabbing him last week.

Now reports suggest extreme poverty drove him to commit this crime.

"He chose Saif's residence randomly. All he wanted was to steal from someone rich and escape to Bangladesh with the loot to help his ailing mother," said an officer.

His desperation grew after losing his housekeeping job at a Thane restaurant on December 15.