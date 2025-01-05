'Devara 2' not shelved, to begin production in 2026: Report
What's the story
Contrary to rumors, the sequel to Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is not shelved.
A source close to the production told Mid-Day that Devara Part: 2 is currently in the scripting phase and is set to go on floors by early 2026.
The first installment of Devara had created immense buzz but underperformed at the box office, sparking speculations of the sequel's cancelation.
Character development
'Devara Part: 2' to feature more evolved character arcs
The source further revealed that Devara Part: 2 will be "bigger than its prequel, with all the characters having more evolved arcs."
The sequel will witness the return of Vara (Jr NTR), Thangam (Kapoor), Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), Singappa (Prakash Raj), and Rayappa (Srikanth) in more dynamic roles.
Notably, Vara's character will have more screen time in the sequel.
Plot and cast
'Devara Part: 2' to feature contemporary setting, new additions
The source also revealed that Devara Part: 2 will take place in more modern times and will explain why Vara killed his own father.
While the original cast will reprise their roles, new additions are also in the pipeline.
The sequel will feature more underwater sequences and bloodier action scenes, thus raising the stakes.
Production update
'Devara Part: 2' scripting process underway, filming schedule undecided
The scripting process for Devara Part: 2 is being led by director Koratala Siva and his team.
The makers plan to continue the story from the cliffhanger in Part 1.
However, the filming schedule for NTR is yet to be finalized due to his commitments with Ayan Mukerji's War 2 and Prashanth Neel's period drama (tentatively titled Dragon).