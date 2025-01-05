What's the story

Contrary to rumors, the sequel to Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is not shelved.

A source close to the production told Mid-Day that Devara Part: 2 is currently in the scripting phase and is set to go on floors by early 2026.

The first installment of Devara had created immense buzz but underperformed at the box office, sparking speculations of the sequel's cancelation.