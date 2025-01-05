During the podcast, Bhattacharya said music composer RD Burman was "bigger" than Gandhi.

He added that while Burman was the "father of the nation in the world of music," Gandhi was not for India but for Pakistan.

"Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation for Pakistan and not India. India already existed, Pakistan was carved out of India later."

"Gandhi has been mistakenly called the father of the nation for India."