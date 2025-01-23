What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently attacked at his Mumbai residence, has been given temporary police protection.

The incident took place on January 16 when the intruder stabbed the actor multiple times during a burglary attempt.

The accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammed Rohilla Amin Fakir from Bangladesh, has since been arrested by the authorities.

Per reports, the police protection has also been extended to Khan's wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.