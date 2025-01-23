Saif, Kareena get 2 police constables each after attack
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently attacked at his Mumbai residence, has been given temporary police protection.
The incident took place on January 16 when the intruder stabbed the actor multiple times during a burglary attempt.
The accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammed Rohilla Amin Fakir from Bangladesh, has since been arrested by the authorities.
Per reports, the police protection has also been extended to Khan's wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Security boost
Khan's security measures have been enhanced post-attack
After the attack, security at Khan's residence was tightened considerably. The actor's security was handed over to a company owned by fellow actor Ronit Roy.
Now, in addition to that, two police constables have been deployed with both Khan and Kapoor Khan, who live in Bandra with their children Taimur and Jeh.
Surveillance uptick
Police have increased surveillance in Bandra
The Bandra Police Station has also increased vigilance and patrolling in the high-profile locality where Khan resides. This includes visiting spots on an hourly basis.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dikshit Gedam, told Hindustan Times that "Bandra west is safe. There are five beats of police stations in the area which conduct round-the-clock patrolling, including visiting major spots on an hourly basis."
Intruder details
Accused's entry into India and Khan's residence revealed
The accused, Fakir, reportedly entered India illegally in August and made his way to Mumbai.
He got odd jobs in the hospitality sector through a labor contractor named Amit Pandey.
It was Pandey who told Fakir about the affluent residents of Bandra West. This led him to scout Satguru Sharan, the building where Khan and Kapoor Khan reside.
Police are still probing if Fakir knew that the actors lived in this particular building.
Investigation update
Police conducted search for missing knife piece
On Wednesday, Bandra Police searched near Bandra station for a missing piece of the knife used in the attack. This was done after Fakir revealed that he had thrown it in a drain near a pond.
The police are yet to record Khan's statement after he was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, where he had undergone surgeries after the attack.