Boman Irani's directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video. It will hit the streaming platform on February 7.
The film, which delves into family dynamics and the father-son relationship, stars Irani himself along with Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.
It will be available in Hindi with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs and subtitles.
Storyline
'The Mehta Boys' plot and themes unveiled
The Mehta Boys tells the story of a father and son who are surprised to find themselves spending a weekend together.
Co-written by Irani and Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris, this original film is produced by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP.
Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, praised The Mehta Boys as a "poignant and beautifully crafted film that delves deep into the emotional complexities of a father-son relationship."
Awards
'The Mehta Boys' received international acclaim
The Mehta Boys had its world premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) in September 2024, winning the Best Feature Film Award.
Irani also won the Best Actor award at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto in October 2024.
The film had its Asian premiere at the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and opened the 2025 Indian Film Festival in Berlin.
Director's take
Irani expressed satisfaction over 'The Mehta Boys' journey
Irani described the experience of bringing The Mehta Boys to life as "incredibly satisfying."
He said he was fascinated by the complex parent-child relationship and its inherent honesty, relatability, and profound humanity.
Irani praised Alexander Dinelaris's fresh perspective on the story, Tiwary, Chaudhry, and Sarup's outstanding performances in character portrayal, and Prime Video's unwavering support.