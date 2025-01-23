What's the story

Boman Irani's directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video. It will hit the streaming platform on February 7.

The film, which delves into family dynamics and the father-son relationship, stars Irani himself along with Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.

It will be available in Hindi with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs and subtitles.