What's the story

Known for her outspoken views and critically acclaimed performances, actor Swara Bhasker has revealed that she has been "blacklisted" by the Hindi film industry.

In a recent interview with BBC News India, the 34-year-old actor blamed her outspoken political views for the ostracization.

She said, "I have been blacklisted for the kind of political opinions that I have. There's no point denying that now."