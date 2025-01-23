Swara Bhasker claims Bollywood 'blacklisted' her over political views
What's the story
Known for her outspoken views and critically acclaimed performances, actor Swara Bhasker has revealed that she has been "blacklisted" by the Hindi film industry.
In a recent interview with BBC News India, the 34-year-old actor blamed her outspoken political views for the ostracization.
She said, "I have been blacklisted for the kind of political opinions that I have. There's no point denying that now."
Career impact
'I chose a path and I knew there would be...'
Last seen in the 2022 film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, Bhasker admitted her political stance hurt her career.
Although she found it painful, she understood its context.
"It feels bad. I loved my work and I still love it. I was a very competent actor, hopefully, I still will be. So that part hurts, but it's fine as I understand the context," she said during the interview.
Broader perspective
Bhasker doesn't blame Bollywood alone for her situation
Bhasker clarified that she doesn't only blame the film industry for her predicament.
She highlighted the broader societal context, saying, "We live in a time, in a country where the dominant forces and those in power have chosen to punish people for being dissenting in their opinions."
"They have chosen to criminalize dissent and paint dissent as anti-national and a security threat to the country."
Fallout
'My friends are in jail'
Further, she added, "All of this is a fallout of that. I'm not the only one being punished...my friends are in jail, there are other actors who have been harassed in different ways."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhasker made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking.
Her next project is Mrs Falani, shooting for which has been completed but a release date is yet to be announced.