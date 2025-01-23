RGV sentenced to 3-months in jail in check bounce case
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma has been convicted in a check bounce case and sentenced to three months in prison by the Andheri Magistrate Court.
According to India Today, the verdict was pronounced on Tuesday after a seven-year-long legal battle.
Despite the proceedings, Varma skipped the court hearing, following which a non-bailable warrant was issued for his arrest.
Legal details
Varma found guilty under Negotiable Instruments Act
Varma was convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with check dishonor cases.
These include cases where checks are dishonored due to insufficient funds or exceeding the agreed amount.
Apart from his prison term, Varma has also been directed to pay a compensation of ₹3.72 lakh to the complainant within three months or undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.
Background
Case history and Varma's financial struggles
The case against Varma was filed in 2018 by a company called Shree, represented by Mahesh Chandra Mishra. The complaint was filed against Varma's firm over a check bounce issue.
The director of successful films like Satya, Rangeela, Company, and Sarkar, Varma has been in dire financial trouble over the past few years.
The situation worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic when he had to sell his office due to monetary constraints.
Bail details
Varma's bail and magistrate's statement during sentencing
In June 2022, Varma was released on bail after furnishing a personal recognizance bond and a cash security of ₹5,000.
During his sentencing on Tuesday, Magistrate YP Pujari said, "No question of set-off under Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 as the accused has not spent any period in custody during the trial."
The detailed judgment and court's observations are yet to be made public.