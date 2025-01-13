Vetrimaaran, Dhanush ready to reunite for 5th time
What's the story
Renowned director Vetrimaaran and actor Dhanush are teaming up for the fifth time on an exciting new project, announced during the success celebration of Viduthalai 2.
This highly anticipated venture will mark Vetrimaaran's ninth directorial project, promising an "unforgettable cinematic experience."
The still-untitled film will be bankrolled by RS Infotainment, the same production house behind Viduthalai 2.
Here's more about this project.
New project
RS Infotainment to produce Soori's next film
Along with supporting Vetrimaaran and Dhanush's project, RS Infotainment has also announced its association with actor Soori's upcoming film.
This movie will be directed by Mathimaran Pugazhenthi, a debutant who has been an integral part of Vetrimaaran's team. Pugazhenthi contributed significantly to the success of the Viduthalai series.
Further details about these two films are yet to be revealed by the makers.
Career update
Dhanush's recent and upcoming projects
Dhanush, who was last seen in Raayan, is now waiting for the release of his third and fourth directorials: Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Idli Kadai.
In the former, he has only donned the director's hat with a cast comprising Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew Thomas among others.
On the other hand, Idli Kadai will see him in the lead with Nithya Menen and Rajkiran.
Actor's journey
Soori's current projects and future plans
Meanwhile, Soori is waiting for the release of Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, directed by Ram. The film has already been screened at several film festivals.
He is also currently shooting for Maaman with Aishwarya Lekshmi, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who is known for the Vilangu web series.