What's the story

Renowned director Vetrimaaran and actor Dhanush are teaming up for the fifth time on an exciting new project, announced during the success celebration of Viduthalai 2.

This highly anticipated venture will mark Vetrimaaran's ninth directorial project, promising an "unforgettable cinematic experience."

The still-untitled film will be bankrolled by RS Infotainment, the same production house behind Viduthalai 2.

Here's more about this project.