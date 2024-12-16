Summarize Simplifying... In short Richa Chadha chose not to act in her debut production, 'Girls Will Be Girls', to focus solely on the production aspect.

She clarified that her production house isn't solely for her acting career, but to create content they wish to see.

What's the story Actor Richa Chadha, known for her performances in Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Fukrey, and Masaan, among others, has turned producer with her actor-husband Ali Fazal. Their maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls received immense praise at several film festivals and will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 18. In a recent interview with ETimes, Chadha talked about why she decided against acting in this film.

Chadha explained that her decision to not act in the film stemmed from her wish to focus only on production. She said, "As I was doing something for the first time, I wanted to stay 100% focused on it." "It's not that we will never do...if we find something that we like and where it makes sense for us to be a part of it as actors we'll do it."

Chadha further clarified that their production house isn't just about their acting careers. She emphasized, "It's not that we will only make films for ourselves or we have made a production house for our careers." "Being outsiders we are trying to create things that we want to see done. Sometimes the person that you are and what you're watching, and what you're doing doesn't connect but, somewhere we'd like to marry that."

Written-directed by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls features Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Binoy Kiron, and Kani Kusruti. IMDb describes the film as, "At a strict boarding school nestled in the Himalayan foothills, 18-year-old Mira first discovers desire and romance. However, her curious, rebellious, coming-of-age is disrupted by her young mother, who never got to come of age herself."