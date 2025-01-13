What's the story

The iconic Tamil film Baashha, starring superstar Rajinikanth and actor Nagma, will be returning to cinemas on its 30th anniversary.

The film, which originally hit screens in 1995 under RM Veerappan's Sathya Movies has been an integral part of Tamil cinema history. It was directed by Suresh Krissna.

However, the upcoming re-release of Baashha won't be just a replay of the original film. It will be released in 4K visual quality.