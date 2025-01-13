Rajinikanth's 'Baashha' to return to theaters in 4K after 30yrs
What's the story
The iconic Tamil film Baashha, starring superstar Rajinikanth and actor Nagma, will be returning to cinemas on its 30th anniversary.
The film, which originally hit screens in 1995 under RM Veerappan's Sathya Movies has been an integral part of Tamil cinema history. It was directed by Suresh Krissna.
However, the upcoming re-release of Baashha won't be just a replay of the original film. It will be released in 4K visual quality.
Film's legacy
'Baashha': A beloved classic in Tamil cinema
Baashha is a beloved film among the Tamil audience and is frequently mentioned as one of Rajinikanth's best performances.
The story chronicles the transformation of a modest man into a beloved leader before he retreats into seclusion to prioritize his family.
The film also features Raghuvaran in a pivotal role. Its enduring appeal makes this 30th-anniversary re-release a highly anticipated event for Tamil cinema enthusiasts.
A release date is yet to be announced.
Musical masterpiece
'Baashha' soundtrack: A testament to Deva's musical genius
The music of Baashha, composed by Deva, is another reason why the film became a blockbuster. It is still considered one of his best works.
The re-release will provide the audience an opportunity to relive these evergreen tunes in a contemporary cinematic experience.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. He will next appear in Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.