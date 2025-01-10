What's the story

In a smart move to keep things under wraps, only lead actors of AR Murugadoss's Sikandar—Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna—have been given the full script of the film.

The supporting cast members, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Anant Mahadevan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah, and Anjini Dhawan have only been given limited portions of the script.

This is similar to Hollywood's Avengers franchise world tour strategy in 2019 when only select actors knew the full script.