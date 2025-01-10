'Sikandar': Only Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna have full script access
What's the story
In a smart move to keep things under wraps, only lead actors of AR Murugadoss's Sikandar—Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna—have been given the full script of the film.
The supporting cast members, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Anant Mahadevan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah, and Anjini Dhawan have only been given limited portions of the script.
This is similar to Hollywood's Avengers franchise world tour strategy in 2019 when only select actors knew the full script.
Confidentiality measures
'Sikandar' supporting cast signed non-disclosure agreements
To maintain secrecy, the supporting actors of Sikandar have also been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.
An insider told mid-day, "They are only being told about their scenes a few days before the filming leg begins."
"The makers are being secretive about the story and script as they want to keep everything relating to it confidential. Each aspect will be unveiled as a surprise, and fans will learn about the characters only when the first trailer is released," added the source.
Original story
'Sikandar' is not a remake of Murugadoss's 'Sarkar'
Contrary to speculation, Sikandar isn't an adaptation of Murugadoss's Tamil movie Sarkar (2018).
The source clarified, "If audiences believe this film is a remake, they may create comparison videos on YouTube which may lead to unnecessary criticism. The makers have maintained that this is an original story, and the script has been put together by Sajid [Nadiadwala] and Murugadoss."
Production process
'Sikandar' filming and dubbing follow structured schedule
To accommodate its diverse cast, the production team of Sikandar is following a structured shooting schedule.
"Everything is being done in an organized manner so that nobody needs to [return to] reshoot any portion," the insider explained.
"The dubbing is also being done in the same way—once an actor shoots a scene, they complete the dubbing immediately."
The final filming schedule is currently underway in Mumbai and will conclude in February with key scenes featuring Khan and the antagonists.