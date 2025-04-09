What's the story

Biplab Goswami, the writer of Laapataa Ladies, has now reacted to the plagiarism controversy surrounding Kiran Rao's 2023 directorial.

In a chat with Zoom, he said he expects the makers of the 2019 Arabic short film Burqa City, the film that Laapataa Ladies allegedly copied, to reach out soon.

Goswami called it a "circus," saying that healthy criticism is fine, but comparisons are not.