'Laapataa Ladies' writer rejects plagiarism claims, calls controversy a 'circus'
What's the story
Biplab Goswami, the writer of Laapataa Ladies, has now reacted to the plagiarism controversy surrounding Kiran Rao's 2023 directorial.
In a chat with Zoom, he said he expects the makers of the 2019 Arabic short film Burqa City, the film that Laapataa Ladies allegedly copied, to reach out soon.
Goswami called it a "circus," saying that healthy criticism is fine, but comparisons are not.
Response
'Burqa City' makers should have approached us: Goswami
Goswami was shocked when the Laapataa Ladies team told him about the plagiarism controversy that raged online last week. Netizens pointed out similarities between Rao's film and Burqa City.
In an attempt to put the rumors to rest, Goswami posted proof on social media that his script was registered in 2014, long before the 19-minute movie came out.
He was disappointed too, "Burqa City makers should have approached us."
Statement
Goswami says rumors hurt goodwill of entire artist group
Goswami told Zoom, "Meri jagah koi aur hota toh voh kyun puchta Burqa Cityke makers se? Joh log isko exaggerate karke rumors banaya, voh logon ne galat kiya. Burqa City makers should have approached us. Unko agar kuch doubt tha, puchna chahiye tha."
He claimed that the situation was unfair and had negatively impacted the hard work and goodwill of an entire group of artists.
"If I hadn't made a statement, this circus would have continued," he added.
Communication
'Burqa City' director expressed desire to talk to 'LL' team
Speaking in a recent interview, the director of Burqa City also noted that he would like to get in touch with the Laapataa Ladies team amid the controversy.
However, so far, there has been no official outreach from either camp.
The plagiarism allegations have since triggered a massive debate on social media, with many netizens weighing in on how similar the two films are.