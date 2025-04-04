Shraddha Kapoor not reuniting with Mohit Suri anytime soon
Acclaimed filmmaker Mohit Suri has put to rest the rumors of a possible collaboration with actor Shraddha Kapoor.
The duo has previously worked together on successful films like Aashiqui 2 (2013), Half Girlfriend (2017), and Ek Villain (2014).
However, Suri revealed that he hasn't been in touch with Kapoor for months now and there are no plans for future projects.
Clarification
'Haven't even spoken to her in a long time'
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Suri said, "There's no collaboration planned. It's not happening with me for sure. I haven't even spoken to her in a long time."
He also clarified that Kapoor is currently working on a project under Ektaa Kapoor's production house, but he isn't directing it.
Earlier reports had suggested Suri was planning to direct Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in a love story. Ektaa was rumored to be backing it.
Future endeavors
Kapoor's upcoming projects remain a mystery
Separately, reports also indicate that Kapoor might soon be seen in an upcoming film by filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve.
Reports say the film's pre-production will take around three to four months, and shooting is expected to start in the second half of 2025.
However, not much is known about this project yet.
The actor was last seen on screen in Stree 2, where she shared the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.