What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Mohit Suri has put to rest the rumors of a possible collaboration with actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The duo has previously worked together on successful films like Aashiqui 2 (2013), Half Girlfriend (2017), and Ek Villain (2014).

However, Suri revealed that he hasn't been in touch with Kapoor for months now and there are no plans for future projects.