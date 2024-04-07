Next Article

Ektaa Kapoor shatters stereotypes with transgender lead in 'LSD 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:27 pm Apr 07, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Ektaa Kapoor, known for her penchant for groundbreaking content, is set to continue her streak with the much-anticipated Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 (LSD 2). Ahead of its April 19 release, the makers revealed a surprise casting on Sunday—Bonita Rajpurohit, a transgender woman is set to take the lead in this explosive film! This news comes shortly after the release of LSD 2 teaser on April 1.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This casting choice marks a historic moment for Bollywood as it is the first time a transgender woman will be seen playing a lead role in a mainstream project. Kapoor's decision is particularly noteworthy considering her track record of launching a reported over 250 newcomers in both television and film. Meanwhile, LSD 2 is set to depict the harsh realities of reality shows and the digital world.

Announcement

'Even my story matters': Rajpurohit shared journey in announcement clip

As per the announcement, Rajpurohit will portray a character named Kullu in the upcoming film. In the clip shared by Balaji Motion Pictures on X/Twitter, Rajpurohit expressed, "Whatever I have come to know about myself, it's all through cinema, and even my story matters." She shared her journey of working at a small production house where she earned a modest income of ₹10-15K. The video concludes with her heartfelt revelation of how her dreams have finally come true.

Twitter Post

Industry milestone

More representation of trans women in the mainstream

The announcement of Rajpurohit's casting comes on the heels of the inclusion of Dr. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju in Made in Heaven Season 2. Dr. Gummaraju—Karnataka's first transgender doctor—took on the role of Meher Chaudhary in the series, marking her acting debut. This trend towards increased representation of trans women in Indian mainstream media aligns with the innovative casting choices of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Film details

Know more about the upcoming 'LSD 2'

Produced by Kapoor and Cult Movies, LSD 2 is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film features a star-studded cast including Uorfi Javed, Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Anu Malik, Swaroopa Ghosh, Swastika Mukherjee, Anupam Joardar, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It delves into the complex dynamics of relationships and identities in today's world of virtual dating and simulated reality. It's a spiritual sequel to Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010).