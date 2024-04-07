Next Article

'Thangalaan' makers unveil first look of Parvathy Thiruvothu's character

'Thangalaan': Parvathy Thiruvothu's first look out on her birthday

By Tanvi Gupta 01:05 pm Apr 07, 2024

What's the story The highly-anticipated Tamil film Thangalaan has stirred excitement among fans with the release of a first-look poster featuring actor Parvathy Thiruvothu. The unveiling coincided with Thiruvothu's birthday on Sunday, offering audiences their initial peek at her character, Gangamma. In the poster, Thiruvothu is seen in a rural-style saree, holding a stick and gazing at a bonfire. A historical action drama, Thangalaan is helmed by Pa Ranjith.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Thangalaan emerges as one of the most anticipated films of the year, boasting a production span of two years. Initially announced in December 2021 under the tentative title Chiyaan 61, the film stars Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and British actor Daniel Caltagirone will feature in pivotal supporting roles. Backed by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, the production promises an exciting cinematic spectacle.

Announcement

'An embodiment of strength, grace, resilience....'

The makers shared the intense poster on X/Twitter, describing Thiruvothu's character as, "An embodiment of strength, grace, and resilience." Notably, last year, Thiruvothu shared a monochrome picture of her character—withholding her full face. Accompanying the image was an emotional note: "Everywhere I went, every turn I took, every choice I made for the character I played in this film had my walls and masks crumble to dust until only the truth remained. This one has been an insanely crucial homecoming."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Film setting

'Thangalaan': A period-action drama set in Kolar Gold Fields

The film is said to be a period-action drama set against the backdrop of the historical Kolar Gold Fields. Per reports, Thangalaan follows the story of a tribal leader who embarks on a courageous battle against the British authorities. The film will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Netflix has secured post-theatrical streaming rights for Thangalaan, although the release date remains undisclosed.

Release delay

Film's release was postponed due to post-production complications

The screenplay for Thangalaan was written by Tamil Praba in collaboration with GV Prakash, who also composed the film's musical score. Cinematographer Kishor Kumar captured the film's visuals while Selva RK handled editing. Initially scheduled for a global release on January 26, Thangalaan's launch has been delayed due to post-production complications and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.