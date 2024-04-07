Next Article

Govinda's manager refutes Vashu Bhagnani's claims about actor's unprofessionalism

By Tanvi Gupta 12:39 pm Apr 07, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Producer Vashu Bhagnani and Govinda's collaborative ventures produced memorable movies such as Coolie No. 1 (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998). In a recent interview, Bhagnani reminisced about their partnership, recounting an incident where Govinda didn't show up for three days during the shoot of Hero No. 1, but upon his arrival, managed to complete work in just one day. However, these claims didn't sit well with Govinda's manager, who refuted the allegations.

Defense

'I don't recall such incident': Sinha defended Govinda's professionalism

In defense of Govinda, manager Shashi Sinha pointed out to ETimes, "I don't recall such an incident, and I was responsible for coordinating Govinda's film shoots." "Even if he (Govinda) has been late for 2-3 hours in day, it must have been because of health reasons, or delay in flight. And even Vashu Bhagnani ji has admitted that even if Govinda ji was late, he completed his work on time," Sinha added.

Discussion

Sinha expressed openness to discussing Bhagnani's concerns

Sinha further expressed confusion over Bhagnani's allegations, stating, "We have worked a lot with him [Vashu] during our initial days. It doesn't make sense for him to say these things now after all these years." "If he has any issues, we are ready to sit down and work it out." Sinha also mentioned that Bhagnani had recently invited Govinda to a screening of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan . However, due to a packed schedule, the actor was unable to attend.

About work ethics

'Crew waited three days for Govinda': Bhagnani

Bhagnani, while talking to Reviewron Ronak Kotecha, recently claimed that the entire crew waited in Switzerland for three days due to Govinda's absence. After waiting patiently, Bhagnani decided to call the actor, stating, "I called him and asked, "If you are not going to come...then we'll come back. He got upset and said I am coming." Despite this alleged delay, Bhagnani acknowledged that Govinda managed to complete 70% of a song that day.

Remarks

Bhagnani also praised the celebrated actor-dancer

In the same interview, Bhagnani also stated, "People can say whatever about Govinda, but I have a great track record with him and he has been very nice to me." "Sometimes he was two hours late, or one hour early but he always finished the work." To note, the Bhagnani-backed BMCM is all set to hit theaters on Wednesday, going head-to-head with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.