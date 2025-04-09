What's the story

Acclaimed musician and actor Himesh Reshammiya has announced his upcoming concert series, the Cap Mania Tour, in collaboration with Saregama Live. The news was shared via social media on Wednesday.

The tour will kick off on May 31 in Mumbai and will be followed by a performance in Delhi on July 19.

Reshammiya, who boasts an impressive repertoire of over 1,000 hit songs and more than a million views on YouTube and audio streams, promises an unforgettable musical experience.