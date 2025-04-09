Himesh Reshammiya announces tour starting from May 31
What's the story
Acclaimed musician and actor Himesh Reshammiya has announced his upcoming concert series, the Cap Mania Tour, in collaboration with Saregama Live. The news was shared via social media on Wednesday.
The tour will kick off on May 31 in Mumbai and will be followed by a performance in Delhi on July 19.
Reshammiya, who boasts an impressive repertoire of over 1,000 hit songs and more than a million views on YouTube and audio streams, promises an unforgettable musical experience.
Visual spectacle
'Cap Mania Tour' to offer grand visual spectacle
The Cap Mania Tour promises to be a grand visual treat with Reshammiya's spellbinding vocal prowess.
Earlier, Reshammiya shared a photo of his iconic cap on social media, sparking fan buzz ahead of the concert announcement.
His music, which has a profound recall value, has been termed party starters, love anthems, and heartbreak anthems.
Fans can't wait to hear his classics like Aap Ka Surroor, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Namaste London, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and Dil Ke Taj Mahal.
Album success
'Aap Ka Surroor' was the 2nd-highest-selling album
Reshammiya's iconic album Aap Ka Surroor was the second-highest-selling album worldwide, second only to Michael Jackson's Thriller.
His last film, Badass Ravi Kumar, which paid homage to '80s action masala dramas, also did well at the box office and had a catchy album with songs like Dil Ke Taj Mahal and Tandoori Days. The film serves as a spin-off to the 2014 movie The Xposé.
Now, fans just can't wait to see Reshammiya's musical magic on stage.