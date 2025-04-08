'Cocktail 2' to begin filming this summer with new trio
What's the story
Rumors about Cocktail 2, a sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, are gaining steam.
This time, Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the spotlight alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.
The original film, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, became a cult favorite.
The trio is rumored to begin shooting this summer, with Kapoor taking the new venture ahead.
Filming
Kapoor and Mandanna to be paired opposite each other
Adajania returns as director, while Kapoor and Mandanna will be paired opposite each other.
The audience loved Sanon and Kapoor's on-screen chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, sparking excitement for this reunion.
While fans are eager for the new pairing, many will miss the iconic fun chemistry shared by Veronica and Gautam in the original film.
Casting debate
Concerns over Mandanna's casting in 'Cocktail 2'
The casting of Cocktail 2 has received mixed reactions. While many are excited to see a fresh cast, some aren't too happy with Mandanna's inclusion.
Social media users criticized her for unclear dialogue delivery and a strong regional accent.
This isn't the first time the Pushpa actor has faced trolling for her diction.
Her roles in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal received similar feedback.
However, some fans believe she improved in Sikandar with Salman Khan.
Upcoming project
New projects and recent releases of the 'Cocktail' cast
The original Cocktail cast is busy with exciting new projects.
Khan will star in Black River, an adaptation of Nilanjana S Roy's novel, directed by Hansal Mehta.
Khan has bought the rights to the book and will star and co-produce the film with Mehta's True Story Films. Production begins next year.
Padukone is rumored to join Shah Rukh Khan in King, but director Siddharth Anand seemingly dismissed the news.
Meanwhile, Penty was last seen in Azaad and Chhaava.