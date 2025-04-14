Salman Khan receives another death threat; case registered
What's the story
Exactly a year after multiple rounds were fired in front of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Mumbai home, the Sikandar actor has received a fresh death threat.
According to India Today, someone threatened to kill the actor in his Bandra home and blow up his car with a bomb in a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai's Transport Department's official number.
Details
Lawrence Bishnoi link not yet established
A case has been registered against an unknown individual at the Worli Police Station, and an investigation is underway.
It's not known if any Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate sent the threat. To recall, Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi had taken the responsibility of last year's firing in a Facebook post.
However, following the April incident, Khan has received multiple fake threats, too.