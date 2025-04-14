What's the story

Acclaimed director Rohit Shetty and actor John Abraham are said to be collaborating on their next, a film based on the autobiography of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

According to Mid-Day, the film will go on floors on Friday at Esel Studio, Trombay. The duo has planned a four-month schedule for the biopic, with a significant portion expected to be wrapped by the end of June.

The film is based on Maria's 2020 memoir Let Me Say It Now.