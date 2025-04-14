Rohit Shetty-John Abraham start shooting Rakesh Maria biopic this week
What's the story
Acclaimed director Rohit Shetty and actor John Abraham are said to be collaborating on their next, a film based on the autobiography of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.
According to Mid-Day, the film will go on floors on Friday at Esel Studio, Trombay. The duo has planned a four-month schedule for the biopic, with a significant portion expected to be wrapped by the end of June.
The film is based on Maria's 2020 memoir Let Me Say It Now.
New venture
Shetty's departure from his typical cop universe
Shetty, who is famous for his cop universe in Bollywood, is entering uncharted territory with this project. This will be Shetty's first real-life story.
Reportedly, the film is being made on a budget of over ₹100 crore and will explore Maria's 36-year illustrious career as a top cop.
"Rohit always wanted to make a cop film rooted in truth," an insider revealed.
Plot details
The film's plot and shooting locations
The film will trace Maria's journey from a Bandra boy to a police officer, focusing on his relationship with Mumbai and how he protected the city.
It will be shot at 40 locations across Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dongri, and Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
The first schedule will focus on Maria's early days in the force, and a crew of about 150 will be on set.
Actor's statement
1993 Bombay blasts and 26/11 attacks to be featured
Abraham has also sounded pretty excited about the project.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said earlier, "We've spoken, I'll be very, very excited to work with him because we've been wanting to do something together." He continued, "We've spoken quite often so I hope something very productive comes up really soon. That would be great."
The film will reportedly feature Maria's involvement in high-profile cases like the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 26/11 attacks.