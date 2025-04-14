Here's how much Ajith, Trisha charged for 'Good Bad Ugly'
What's the story
The Tamil action-comedy-drama film Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, has performed strongly at the box office since its release on April 10.
The movie, which was made on a budget of ₹270-300cr, has earned over ₹63cr so far, per Sacnilk.
Now, the fees of its lead actors have been revealed.
Kumar's fee
Kumar's remuneration will blow your mind!
Kumar, a stalwart of Tamil Cinema and among India's highest-paid actors, charged a whopping ₹110cr for his role in Good Bad Ugly, The Times of India reported.
It was an increase from his fee of ₹105cr for Vidaamuyarchi, his last film that released on February 6 and is now streaming on Netflix.
Krishnan, meanwhile, was paid ₹4cr for her role in the film.
Crew salaries
Other cast and crew members' earnings
The salary details of other cast and crew members of Good Bad Ugly have also been revealed.
Arjun Das and Sunil, who had meaty roles in the project, charged ₹50 lakh each for their roles.
Director Adhik Ravichandran was paid ₹3cr for his work, while music composer GV Prakash was paid a whopping ₹4cr.
Good Bad Ugly will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.