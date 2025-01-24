What's the story

Bollywood legend Sunny Deol is all set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited action thriller, Jaat.

The film, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, is slated to hit the theaters on April 10.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience.