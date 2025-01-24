'Jaat': Sunny Deol's action-thriller to hit theaters on April 10
Bollywood legend Sunny Deol is all set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited action thriller, Jaat.
The film, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, is slated to hit the theaters on April 10.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience.
Poster reveal
'Jaat' release date poster unveiled, featuring Deol in action avatar
The release date poster of Jaat was unveiled on Friday (January 24), giving a glimpse of Deol's fierce and action-packed avatar.
The poster shows him with a massive gun on his shoulder, walking ahead against the backdrop of a hovering helicopter and flying currency notes.
Deol aside, Jaat boasts an ensemble cast of Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.
Teaser impact
'Jaat' teaser set new records, heightened anticipation
Notably, the announcement of Jaat's release date comes on the heels of the record-breaking teaser launch which was released on a mind-boggling 12,500 screens globally.
Released with Pushpa 2, the teaser raised the bar for what is being touted as the most explosive action drama of the year.
The music was given by Thaman S, Rishi Punjabi handled the cinematography, and Navin Nooli edited the movie.
The action sequences have been choreographed by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.