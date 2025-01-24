'Doesn't bother me': Arjun Bajwa on dating rumors with Sara
What's the story
Actor-model Arjun Pratap Bajwa has finally addressed the rumors about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan.
The dating rumors began after they were spotted together in Kedarnath. These rumors intensified when both actors shared photos from Rajasthan on social media, leading fans to speculate about a possible romantic getaway.
Speaking to Team Varinder Chawla, Bajwa rubbished the rumors as baseless and said such gossip doesn't affect his professional life.
Bajwa's response
'I just focus on myself...'
Bajwa, who is known for his work in Band of Maharajas and modeling, addressed the rumors saying, "So, whatever people have to write, they will write. That's their job. They're doing their job."
"I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn't really bother me."
The dating rumors first emerged in October 2024 when Bajwa and Khan were spotted together at Kedarnath—a place dear to Khan.
Professional pursuits
Bajwa and Khan's career highlights and upcoming projects
Son of politician Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, Bajwa is not just an actor-model but also an MMA fighter and has helped in Bollywood films like Singh is Bliing.
Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for a busy 2025 with her upcoming film Sky Force, where she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya.
She will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.