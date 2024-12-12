Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Keerthy Suresh and her long-time boyfriend, Dubai-based entrepreneur Antony Thattil, tied the knot in a traditional Iyengar ceremony in Goa.

The couple, who have been together for 15 years since their high school days, celebrated their union with celebrity guests including Thalapathy Vijay.

Thattil, who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi and several companies in Chennai, is known for his low-profile lifestyle.

Keerthy Suresh marries beau Antony Thattil in Goa; see pics

What's the story Popular South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh, who will soon make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John, got married to her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil on Thursday. The two got married in a private ceremony in Goa, surrounded by their close family and friends. Suresh took to social media to share glimpses of the surreal wedding, captioning them with the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfNyke. Congratulations to the couple

Wedding details: Suresh and Thattil followed Iyengar customs

The wedding ceremony was held according to Iyengar traditions. Suresh was spotted in a traditional yellow and green madisar (a type of drape) and her hair was styled in a side bun called Aandal Kondai. Meanwhile, in one of the pictures shared by Suresh, the actor appeared visibly emotional as Thattil placed the mangalsutra around her neck. In another, the couple posed with a special guest: their dog.

Take a look at the beautiful pictures here

The couple's love story and celebrity attendees

Reportedly, Suresh and businessman Thattil go way back to their high school days. The couple has been together for an impressive 15 years before deciding to tie the knot. The wedding was attended by several celebrities including Thalapathy Vijay, who donned a Veshti (a type of traditional dhoti) for the event. Meanwhile, on social media congratulatory messages poured in from stars such as Raashii Khanna, Mouni Roy, and Hansika Motwane among others.

Meanwhile, here's everything about Suresh's husband Thattil

Thattil is a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur who reportedly owns a chain of resorts in Kochi, his hometown. He also has a few companies registered in Chennai, Suresh's hometown. Despite dating the actor for over 15 years, Thattil keeps a low profile and rarely makes public appearances with her. Their relationship reportedly began around 2008-09 when Suresh was still in school and Thattil was about to start undergraduate college.