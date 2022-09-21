Entertainment

Mahesh Manjrekar won't be directing Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 21, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' will have Randeep Hooda as the lead actor.

In an unexpected turn of events, director Mahesh Manjrekar has stepped down as the director of the upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. He reportedly decided to exit the project as he has several other commitments, including Bigg Boss Marathi. A new director will be brought on board as the helmer, and it is expected that the makers will soon announce the name.

Context Why does this story matter?

Swatantra Veer Savarkar is a biopic based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of the "unsung heroes of the battle for India's independence."

This upcoming film is expected to pay tribute to Savarkar, his "much-deserved due."

He is considered to be a "misunderstood hero," whose "true legacy never came to light" and the film is expected to clear the air.

Quote Producer spoke about Manjrekar's exit from the biopic

One of the producers of the project, Anand Pandit spoke about the exit of Manjrekar. He said in a statement, "Mahesh Manjrekarji is a very good director. We will definitely work together in the future." "Our film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, requires absolute dedication and time. But due to Maheshji's prior commitments, we could not match the dates as per our decided shooting schedules."

Information Randeep Hooda will play the central character

The biopic will have Randeep Hooda playing Savarkar. Back in May, his first look was released by the makers. Sharing it, he wrote on Instagram, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India's struggle for freedom and self-actualization. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary."

Details Know more about the project

Hooda said in an interview with The Times of India that he has started preparing for the role, and has shed 18 kg for the same. Pandit is bankrolling the biopic along with Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan. Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi are the co-producers. It was reported earlier that the film will be shot in many locations in Maharashtra.