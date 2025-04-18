Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2' starts strong with ₹3cr
What's the story
The courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has made a strong entry into cinemas.
The film, which was released on Good Friday across 4,494 shows nationwide, sold over 56,969 tickets in advance bookings and earned ₹3 crore (with block seats).
The strong start was bolstered by the film's gripping narrative and a nationwide release, with the maximum collection coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.
Sequel
'Kesari Chapter 2': A sequel to the 2019 hit
Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2019 hit film Kesari. While the first film revolved around the Battle of Saragarhi, this sequel explores the courtroom drama after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The film narrates the real-life story of C. Sankaran Nair, an Indian lawyer who took the British Empire head-on in court.
Kumar plays the role of Nair, and Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, the British lawyer defending the Crown.
Personal link
Kumar's personal connection to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Speaking at a recent press conference, Kumar shared his own connection to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, one of the darkest chapters of India's history in which British troops opened fire on thousands of peaceful protestors in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.
"My grandfather witnessed the entire Jallianwala Bagh incident...I have known a lot about the massacre since I was a child, so the film is very special to me," he said.
Box office forecast
'Kesari Chapter 2' expected to gain momentum
With its powerful opening and pan-India release, Kesari Chapter 2 is bound to pick up further pace at the box office.
The film's release on a national holiday, Good Friday, will probably attract even bigger crowds through the long weekend.
Moreover, there isn't any major competition to deal with.