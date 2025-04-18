What's the story

The courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has made a strong entry into cinemas.

The film, which was released on Good Friday across 4,494 shows nationwide, sold over 56,969 tickets in advance bookings and earned ₹3 crore (with block seats).

The strong start was bolstered by the film's gripping narrative and a nationwide release, with the maximum collection coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.