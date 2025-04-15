Nani's 'HIT 3' earns whopping ₹40cr in pre-release business
What's the story
Actor Nani is gearing up for the release of HIT 3, which he has also produced.
The film has already secured an impressive ₹40 crore in pre-release business, reported 123Telugu.
This strong start is credited to Nani's smart promotional strategies and his successful track record.
The film releases on May 1.
Star power
Nani's star power drives 'HIT 3' pre-release business
Nani's star power has ensured a strong start for all his films over the past year, and that momentum has significantly boosted HIT 3's pre-release business.
All eyes are now on the film's Day 1 performance, with expectations riding high based on his recent successes.
HIT 3 is the third installment in the popular HIT franchise, following HIT and HIT 2: The Second Case, both of which were well-received.
Production team
Know more about the production team
Produced under Nani's banner, Wall Poster Cinema, the film is being co-produced by Prashanti Tipirneni.
Sailesh Kolanu is directing the film, which stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.
Although the plot of the movie is under wraps, the film is expected to be a thrilling addition to the HIT franchise.