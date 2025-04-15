Arjun-Bhumi-Rakul's 'Mere Husband...' may arrive on JioHotstar on this date
What's the story
The Bollywood romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, will make its digital premiere on JioHotstar on April 18, per reports.
The film, which hit theaters on February 21, performed poorly at the box office but is now looking for a second chance on OTT.
Storyline
'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' plot: A comedic twist
The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is about Ankur Chadda (Kapoor), a Delhi-based real estate businessman.
He gets married to his college friend Prabhleen Kaur Dhillon (Pednekar), but they divorce soon after.
On a business trip, he runs into an old college crush, Antara Khanna (Singh), and proposes to her.
Comically, Prabhleen subsequently suffers from partial memory loss and thinks she is still married to Ankur, leading to a chaotic situation.
Production details
'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is produced by Pooja Entertainment
Mere Husband Ki Biwi is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.
The film also stars Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor, Kavita Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, Kanwaljit Singh, Tiku Talsania, Alka Kaushal, and comdian Harsh Gujral, among others.