Priyanka Chopra reunites with Zac Efron for upcoming comedy film
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in a new Hollywood comedy film, reuniting with her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron.
The project will be directed and written by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Other notable cast members include Will Ferrell, Michael Pena, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner.
Role secrecy
Details about Chopra Jonas and Pena's roles remain undisclosed
The film was previously titled Judgment Day.
The story follows a young convict (Efron) who takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage, thinking that the judge (Ferrell) delivered a ruling that tragically ruined his life.
Chopra Jonas and Pena's roles in this upcoming comedy are still undisclosed.
Confirmation
Chopra Jonas confirmed her involvement in the project
Chopra Jonas confirmed the project by sharing a sneak peek of the casting announcement on her Instagram Stories.
The film will be produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez Productions and Stoller for Stoller Global Solutions.
Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas is busy with her next action adventure project with director SS Rajamouli, led by Mahesh Babu.
Future projects
Chopra Jonas's upcoming projects: 'Heads of State' and 'Citadel 2'
Apart from her ongoing project with Rajamouli, Chopra Jonas has several other exciting projects in her kitty.
These include Heads of State opposite Idris Elba and John Cena and a 19th-century Caribbean pirate story titled The Bluff.
Fans can also catch Chopra Jonas on Amazon Prime Video's Citadel 2.
Its release date is awaited.