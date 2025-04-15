Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' to clash with Ajay's 'Raid 2'
What's the story
The release date of the upcoming horror-action-comedy film The Bhootnii has been pushed.
The film, led by Sanjay Dutt, originally slated for an April 18 release, will now be released on May 1, 2025.
It will clash with Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2, also arriving on May 1.
Cast and crew
Star-studded cast and genre crossover in 'The Bhootnii'
Directed and written by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Beyounick.
The film seeks to combine eerie sequences, action, and situational comedy.
Dutt will be seen as a ghostbuster in The Bhootnii.
Talking about the project, he said, "I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a good mix of horror and comedy."
"When I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience."
Production details
Behind the scenes of 'The Bhootnii'
The Bhootnii comes from the stable of Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.
It is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Dutt.
The co-producers are Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.
Notably, had the film premiered on April 18, it would have clashed with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, but that showdown has been avoided now.