The release date of the upcoming horror-action-comedy film The Bhootnii has been pushed.

The film, led by Sanjay Dutt, originally slated for an April 18 release, will now be released on May 1, 2025.

It will clash with Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2, also arriving on May 1.