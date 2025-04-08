What's the story

The Bombay High Court will hear a plea challenging the stay on the release of the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar.

The film's producer, Sanjay Singh, is challenging an injunction passed by a single-judge bench earlier.

The injunction was sought by the filmmaker Karan Johar claiming violation of his personality rights.

Adjourning the matter to April 15, the HC directed both parties to submit written synopses till then.