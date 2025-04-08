HC to hear case against film on Karan Johar's name
What's the story
The Bombay High Court will hear a plea challenging the stay on the release of the film Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar.
The film's producer, Sanjay Singh, is challenging an injunction passed by a single-judge bench earlier.
The injunction was sought by the filmmaker Karan Johar claiming violation of his personality rights.
Adjourning the matter to April 15, the HC directed both parties to submit written synopses till then.
Legal arguments
'The film has been stalled without just cause'
According to India Today, Johar's legal team, headed by senior advocate Zal Andhyarujina, contended that the appeal raises substantive legal issues and needs time for a full hearing.
However, Singh's lawyers, advocates Ashok Saraogi and Sushil Upadhyay, stressed the matter's urgency as Singh is financially troubled.
Saraogi told the court, "The film has been stalled without just cause. When the release was originally scheduled, 150 theaters had been booked, all of which had to be canceled."
Release delay
Film's release blocked despite CBFC certification
Saraogi further highlighted that despite getting the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification, the movie's release remains blocked.
He stressed that the window for commercial viability is limited, especially since the film doesn't have big stars.
"It's only during the school summer vacation period—April, May, and June—that this film can attract audiences. If the appeal isn't heard soon, the filmmaker will suffer irreparable losses."
Court order
More on High Court's decision to issue injunction
The legal battle stemmed from an injunction passed by the High Court, restraining the release and promotion of Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar.
The court cited a breach of Johar's personality and publicity rights as the reason for its decision.
It noted that Johar's name had obtained a distinct identity in the public domain and couldn't be misused for commercial gain without his explicit permission.