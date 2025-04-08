Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' moves to Banaras after Delhi shoot
What's the story
The shooting of Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie, Tere Ishk Mein, has shifted to Banaras after a successful Delhi shooting schedule. Makers of the film shared this update on Instagram.
The film, a spiritual successor to Rai's cult classic Raanjhanaa, reunites him with actor Dhanush, who is being paired opposite Kriti Sanon for the first time.
Rai visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple before resuming shooting in Banaras, where his earlier film Raanjhanaa was also set.
Filming location
Banaras: A significant backdrop for Rai's films
As Banaras was the backdrop of Raanjhanaa, the film that was the turning point of Rai and Dhanush's creative collaboration, the city holds a special place in Rai's heart.
To Rai, Banaras isn't just another shooting location, it's the city where Raanjhanaa was brought to life and became a cult classic.
Returning to Banaras with Tere Ishk Mein is a poetic return to the emotional and thematic threads of Raanjhanaa.
Film's theme
'Tere Ishk Mein' promises intensity and truth
Tere Ishk Mein, which will be released in November, is likely to explore passion and heartbreak, just like its predecessor. Teasers released till now hint at the same.
While Delhi added grit and realism to the film, Banaras will reportedly bring a sense of familiarity, nostalgia, and rootedness.
Rai also batted for shooting in real locations, opting for unpredictability and authenticity of lived-in spaces to studio-controlled settings.