What's the story

The shooting of Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie, Tere Ishk Mein, has shifted to Banaras after a successful Delhi shooting schedule. Makers of the film shared this update on Instagram.

The film, a spiritual successor to Rai's cult classic Raanjhanaa, reunites him with actor Dhanush, who is being paired opposite Kriti Sanon for the first time.

Rai visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple before resuming shooting in Banaras, where his earlier film Raanjhanaa was also set.