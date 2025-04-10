What's the story

The much-anticipated Telugu crime thriller, HIT: The Third Case, will hit theaters on May 1, 2025.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film stars Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar and Srinidhi Shetty as Mrudula.

After its theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.