After theatrical release, here's where to watch 'HIT 3' online
What's the story
The much-anticipated Telugu crime thriller, HIT: The Third Case, will hit theaters on May 1, 2025.
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film stars Nani as SP Arjun Sarkaar and Srinidhi Shetty as Mrudula.
After its theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Streaming deal
Netflix confirmed OTT release of 'HIT 3'
Earlier in January 2025, Netflix South announced the OTT release of HIT 3 on its X (formerly Twitter) account.
The post read, "The third case just dropped, and it's going to HIT you hard! HIT 3: The Third Case, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release! #NetflixPandaga."
The film is produced under the banners of Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.
Twitter Post
Check out the announcement
The third case just— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2025
dropped, and it’s going to HIT youhard! 🎯
HIT 3: The Third Case, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after
its theatrical release! #NetflixPandagapic.twitter.com/8KhprUV55Y
Franchise continuation
'HIT 3' marks 3rd installment in 'HIT' universe
HIT: The Third Case marks the third installment in the HIT Universe after HIT: The First Case (2020) and HIT: The Second Case (2022).
The earlier films were appreciated for their gripping plots and stellar performances.
Nani's character, Arjun Sarkaar, was introduced in a cameo toward the end of HIT 2, teasing his lead role in this installment.
Film insights
'HIT 3' plot and musical score details
The plot of HIT 3 follows SP Sarkaar, who is given a high-priority case in Jammu and Kashmir to trace a group of serial killers.
Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath play supporting roles in the film.
The movie's music is composed by Mickey J Meyer.