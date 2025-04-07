What's the story

Indian boxing legend Mary Kom is reportedly facing some personal challenges. She has apparently separated from her husband, Karung Onkholer, better known as Onler.

Sources close to the couple have confirmed their separation, although no divorce proceedings have been initiated yet.

The couple, who wed in 2005, started living apart following Onler's unsuccessful run in the 2022 Manipur assembly elections, said a new report.