Mary Kom, husband Onler part ways? Report reveals shocking details
What's the story
Indian boxing legend Mary Kom is reportedly facing some personal challenges. She has apparently separated from her husband, Karung Onkholer, better known as Onler.
Sources close to the couple have confirmed their separation, although no divorce proceedings have been initiated yet.
The couple, who wed in 2005, started living apart following Onler's unsuccessful run in the 2022 Manipur assembly elections, said a new report.
Separation details
'Their differences escalated after the elections...'
According to sources, per Hindustan Times, Kom and Onler have been living separately since the elections.
"Mary moved to Faridabad with their (four) children, while Onler has been living in Delhi with some family members," a source told the portal.
"Their differences escalated after the elections. Mary was reportedly unhappy about the financial losses—around ₹2-3cr—incurred during the campaign and (the fact) that he lost."
Source
Kom reportedly urged Onler to pursue elections
Another insider revealed Onler was reluctant to join politics at first.
"It was Mary's idea. He didn't want to contest and had warned her that Manipur's political landscape was volatile at the time," the source said.
After the defeat, things worsened. Sources claim that what were once minor disagreements intensified after the election loss.
However, the couple has not issued any official statement about their separation.
Personal speculations
Onler is struggling with limited access to kids
Within the boxing community, there are whispers that Kom may be in another relationship, though these remain unconfirmed.
"The separation rumors about Mary Kom and Onler might not be just rumors. No one knows the reason for sure, though," said an anonymous boxer.
"Everyone whispers about Mary ma'am being in a relationship with another boxer's husband."
Meanwhile, sources close to Onler reveal he is struggling with limited access to his children and is emotionally affected by it.
Love story
Kom and Onler's love story and family life
After meeting in 2000, the couple got married in 2005 and has four kids. Onler, a footballer, decided to put his career on hold to raise their children and manage the household while Kom focused on boxing.
Kom has often called Onler her "pillar of strength."
The couple's love story has inspired many, even prompting a film on Kom's life featuring Priyanka Chopra.
Kom is one of India's finest pugilists, having won six world championships and an Olympic bronze.
Statement
Kom chose not to comment
When approached by HT regarding the rumors, the ace boxer and Member of Rajya Sabha gave out a statement.
It read: "I choose not to comment on your message as per my right to privacy and dignity nor I am entitled to reply as asked by you."
Meanwhile, Onler didn't reply to the portal.