Summarize Simplifying... In short Amid escalating violence in Manipur, Assam has sealed its borders, and the central government is deploying additional forces.

The BJP-led Manipur government is under pressure, with the National People's Party withdrawing support and civil society groups demanding more action, including the termination of agreements with certain militant groups.

Schools and internet services have been suspended in some areas due to security concerns.

Manipur is tense amid a fresh wave of violence

Manipur violence: Civil society rejects NDA resolution, issues ultimatum

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:17 pm Nov 19, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Manipur remains tense following a surge in violence, with an umbrella group of Meitei civil society organisations rejecting resolutions from a National Democratic Alliance legislators' meeting and demanding "concrete steps" against Kuki insurgent groups. The Northeastern state has been fraught with ethnic tensions since violence between Meitei and Kuki communities erupted last year. The recent killing of six people, including women and children, in Jiribam has escalated tensions, prompting the Centre to deploy additional forces to manage the deteriorating situation.

Border closure

Assam seals borders, Manipur government faces criticism

Amid this, Assam has closed its borders with Manipur, citing concerns that the ongoing violence in the neighboring state could spread. Commandos from the Assam Police have been stationed along the border, with authorities claiming to have intelligence about "bad elements" attempting to cross over. Meanwhile, in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is under increasing pressure as the violence escalates, with growing calls for the Chief Minister's resignation.

Political fallout

NDA ally withdraws support, civil society demands action

The National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the NDA, has withdrawn its support from Manipur's BJP government, criticizing its inability to restore peace. Led by Conrad Sangma, the NPP hinted it might reconsider its stance if there is a change in leadership. Amid growing pressure, CM Singh convened a meeting of NDA legislators at his residence earlier this week to address the crisis. However, reports said that 11 out of 38 MLAs skipped the meeting without providing explanations.

Unresolved crisis

NDA meeting concludes with resolutions, civil society dissatisfied

During the meeting, several resolutions were adopted, including urging the Centre to review the re-imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Manipur and initiating a large-scale operation against Kuki militants allegedly behind the Jiribam killings within a week. Legislators also called for three major murder cases to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency. Additionally, they demanded that Kuki militants linked to the Jiribam incident be officially designated as members of an "unlawful organisation."

Ultimatum issued

Civil society issues ultimatum, central government responds

But, the civil society is demanding more. Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, said "the crime has happened not just in Jiribam but in several...places of Manipur since May 2023." COCOMI wants all Suspension of Operation groups to be declared unlawful and their agreements with the Centre to be terminated. The group has given a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to revise its resolutions or face intensified agitation, including shutting down state and central government offices.

Security measures

Central government deploys additional forces, schools and colleges closed

Amid the violence, schools and colleges in Imphal West and East have been shut till November 19 due to curfews imposed. Internet services have also been suspended across seven districts as a precautionary measure. The central government will send 50 more Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies to Manipur to tackle security challenges. The deployment will include personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF).