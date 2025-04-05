What's the story

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has finally confirmed that he will be making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Krrish 4.

Speaking at an event in Atlanta, Georgia, Roshan admitted to his jitters about the new role.

"I can't tell you how nervous I am. I need all the encouragement I possibly can," he said, adding, "I'll take all the love back with me."