'Need all the encouragement...': Hrithik on directorial debut 'Krrish 4'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has finally confirmed that he will be making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Krrish 4.
Speaking at an event in Atlanta, Georgia, Roshan admitted to his jitters about the new role.
"I can't tell you how nervous I am. I need all the encouragement I possibly can," he said, adding, "I'll take all the love back with me."
Fan reactions
Fans showed immense support for Roshan's directorial debut
The news of Roshan's directorial debut was met with overwhelming support from fans.
Social media was flooded with messages of encouragement and excitement for the actor's new venture.
One fan tweeted, "And the man himself confirmed that he's directing Krrish 4. You'll do amazing—I knew it!"
Another expressed their anticipation by saying, "Cannot wait to see what he does with the franchise."
Filmmaker's support
Rakesh Roshan announced Roshan's directorial debut recently
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who is Roshan's father, recently announced the news on Instagram.
Sharing a picture with his son, he wrote, "Duggu, 25 years ago I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers—Aditya Chopra and myself—to take forward our most ambitious film Krrish 4."
"Wish you all the success in this new avatar, with good wishes and blessings!"
Film history
'Krrish 4' to continue the successful superhero film franchise
Krrish 4 marks the fourth installment in the successful superhero film franchise which started with Koi... Mil Gaya back in 2003.
The franchise has witnessed Roshan in the lead opposite actors like Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Oberoi.
Up next, Roshan will be seen in War 2, releasing on August 14.
It also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.