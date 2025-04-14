What's the story

The much-awaited trailer of HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani in a riveting cop drama, was dropped on Monday.

The three-minute, 31-second clip, posted by Wall Poster Cinema online, introduces Nani as Arjun Sarkaar.

Sarkaar is an angry cop with a troubled past who makes sure criminals aren't let off the hook.

The makers called this film "ARJUN SARKAAR'S battleground of justice and bloodshed."