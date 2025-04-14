'HIT 3' trailer: Nani's Arjun Sarkaar is brutal, no-nonsense cop
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani in a riveting cop drama, was dropped on Monday.
The three-minute, 31-second clip, posted by Wall Poster Cinema online, introduces Nani as Arjun Sarkaar.
Sarkaar is an angry cop with a troubled past who makes sure criminals aren't let off the hook.
The makers called this film "ARJUN SARKAAR'S battleground of justice and bloodshed."
Trailer
Franchise gets murkier this time
HIT is known to present complicated, murky criminal cases that take every last braincell of the lead cop to solve.
This time, going by the trailer, the crime gets bigger, and the mess gets murkier.
We see girls and women of various ages getting abducted, we get an underground fight-to-death sequence, and Sarkaar goes undercover to solve the case.
Cast details
'HIT 3' features an ensemble cast
HIT 3 features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Adarsh Balakrishna, and Brahmaji in prominent roles.
Nani's character, Arjun Sarkaar, will go to any brutal extreme to restore law and order.
The film has been helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and will hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. It is produced jointly by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.
Franchise addition
Nani joins popular cop drama universe in 'HIT 3'
Nani becomes the third actor to enter the HIT cop drama universe after Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. The latter is said to be appearing in a special cameo in the third installment.
There are also reports that Karthi may be introduced as the lead for the movie franchise's fourth part. However, the decision is yet to be confirmed.