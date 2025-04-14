Ahan Shetty collaborates with Shaad Ali for romance film
What's the story
After making his Hindi film debut with Tadap in 2021, actor Ahan Shetty is all set to collaborate with director Shaad Ali for his next film.
A source close to the development confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, saying, "Ahan is collaborating with Shaad for his next film."
The duo was recently spotted at the airport, bound for Delhi to finalize some details for the project.
Film details
Search for female lead is on
Further, the source revealed that the film will be a love story, and the search for the female lead opposite Shetty will begin soon.
"While Ahan is currently busy with the shoot of Border 2, his film with Shaad is expected to go on floors next year, after Border 2 releases," the source further added.
The details of the film are being kept under wraps for now.
Director's profile
Ali's directorial portfolio includes popular films
For those unaware, Ali is popular for directing films like Saathiya (2002) and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007).
His last directorial was Mister Mummy, released in 2022, featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.
Meanwhile, Shetty's acting career will see a major boost with the release of Border 2, backed by JP Dutta and directed by Anurag Singh.