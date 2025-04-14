What's the story

After making his Hindi film debut with Tadap in 2021, actor Ahan Shetty is all set to collaborate with director Shaad Ali for his next film.

A source close to the development confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, saying, "Ahan is collaborating with Shaad for his next film."

The duo was recently spotted at the airport, bound for Delhi to finalize some details for the project.