What's the story

Reportedly, director Anubhav Sinha has started shooting for Mulk 2, the sequel to his celebrated 2018 courtroom drama, Mulk.

The project reunites him with actor Taapsee Pannu, who starred in the original film with the late Rishi Kapoor.

The sequel is likely to delve into another socially relevant theme, just like its predecessor.

But is Mulk 2 a direct continuation or a spiritual sequel?