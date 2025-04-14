Anubhav Sinha begins filming 'Mulk 2' with Taapsee Pannu
What's the story
Reportedly, director Anubhav Sinha has started shooting for Mulk 2, the sequel to his celebrated 2018 courtroom drama, Mulk.
The project reunites him with actor Taapsee Pannu, who starred in the original film with the late Rishi Kapoor.
The sequel is likely to delve into another socially relevant theme, just like its predecessor.
But is Mulk 2 a direct continuation or a spiritual sequel?
Script details
'Mulk 2' script penned by Gaurav Solanki
Gaurav Solanki, who worked with Sinha on Article 15, is involved in Mulk 2, revealed a Mid-Day report.
The original Mulk film, released seven years ago, was a game-changer for Sinha's career.
It was a hard-hitting film that explored the bigotry faced by a Muslim family.
Backed by Zee Studios, Mulk featured both Pannu and Kapoor as advocates.
Reunion hint
Pannu hinted at a reunion with Sinha earlier
Notably, in February, Pannu hinted at her reunion with Sinha while celebrating five years of their film Thappad.
According to a source cited by the aforementioned portal, Manoj Pahwa, who starred in Mulk, will reportedly feature in the sequel.
Meanwhile, Pannu will be next seen in Gandhari, where she plays a mother on a relentless mission.