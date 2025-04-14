Did Rida ditch BFF Apoorva during controversy? Influencer answers
What's the story
Social media influencers Apoorva Mukhija and Rida Tharana, known for their close friendship, recently faced public scrutiny amid a controversy involving India's Got Latent.
Mukhija made her social media comeback a few days ago, thanking friends for their support during a tough time. However, she did not mention Tharana's name, leaving many speculating a fallout.
This speculation was fueled when Mukhija hinted that someone close did "black magic" on her in a YouTube video.
Context
Why was Tharana getting hated on?
Notably, the two influencers called each other best friends and went on trips together, so when Mukhija revealed getting a barrage of rape and acid attack threats, people opined Tharana should have supported her more publicly.
Mukhija revealed staying at some friends' houses and thanked many by name in her comeback video; as Tharana's name wasn't mentioned, netizens thought she must have left Mukhija's side.
Clarification
Tharana's response to the controversy
In light of the backlash, Tharana took to Instagram on Sunday night to set the record straight, saying that her mother had been unwell since the start of the year, and she'd been taking care of her.
"I see every little thing I've done taken out of context and blown out of proportion! Everything up for misinterpretation," she added.
"And I've said this before and I'll say it again: people hate women. Women surviving, living, laughing, existing & just being."
Decision
'I don't want to give endless justifications'
In her note, Tharana added, "I don't want to give endless justifications. It's Apoorva's time to shine and I won't be a shadow to it."
"Also! I don't walk into fire knowing it'll burn. But sometimes, I stumble into it!! and when I do, it burns me. As much as I've tried to stay away from all the negativity, some things still find a way to reach me and I won't lie, a few of them have truly broken me."
Response
Mukhija also addressed the issue in a note
Meanwhile, Mukhija also shared a note on her Instagram Stories addressing the situation.
She said she just wanted to share her story and feelings, not target or hurt anyone else. In a follow-up Story, the Loveyapa actor shared a picture with Tharana, writing, "Only love for @rida.tharanaa" with a red heart emoji.
Now that both the social media stars have cleared the air, will netizens stop dragging them? Only time will tell.