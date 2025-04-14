What's the story

Social media influencers Apoorva Mukhija and Rida Tharana, known for their close friendship, recently faced public scrutiny amid a controversy involving India's Got Latent.

Mukhija made her social media comeback a few days ago, thanking friends for their support during a tough time. However, she did not mention Tharana's name, leaving many speculating a fallout.

This speculation was fueled when Mukhija hinted that someone close did "black magic" on her in a YouTube video.