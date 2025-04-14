Meghna Gulzar announces crime-drama 'Daayra' with Kareena, Prithviraj
What's the story
Acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar has announced her next movie, Daayra, with Junglee Pictures.
The crime-drama will star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
The movie is expected to tackle contemporary societal issues and explore the difficult themes of crime, punishment, and justice.
This will be Gulzar's third movie with Junglee Pictures, after successful projects like Raazi and Talvar.
Actors' statements
Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran expressed enthusiasm for 'Daayra'
Kapoor Khan shared her excitement about working with Gulzar. She said, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair."
Sukumaran, who recently starred in and directed the hit Malayalam movie L2: Empuraan, also conveyed his excitement. He said, "When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this."
Production insights
'Daayra' to compel you to reflect on the society'
Director Gulzar shared her thoughts on Daayra. She said, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us."
"With co-writers Sima (Agarwal) and Yash (K Keswani), unraveling the grays within the black and white was both challenging and exciting."
"It is always creatively gratifying to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, known for backing stories that are compelling and demand telling."
Production statement
Junglee Pictures expressed pride in 'Daayra' production
Meanwhile, a Junglee Pictures's spokesperson shared their pride in the upcoming film Daayra.
The spokesperson said, "We are so very proud to be making Daayra. This story couldn't be in better hands than Meghna's."
"Her exceptional craft, deep sensitivity, and knack for blending entertainment and substance make her the ideal collaborator to bring this vision to life."
"We are fortunate to have a dream casting with Kapoor and Sukumaran taking on the lead roles."
Twitter Post
Check out the announcement post
Visionary storyteller. Powerhouse performers. One gripping story.— Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) April 14, 2025
We are thrilled to reunite with @meghnagulzar for DAAYRA, starring #KareenaKapoorKhan and @prithviofficial.#Daayra
@vineetjaintimes #AmritaPandey #YashKeswani #SimaAgarwal #AkshayValsangkar #ShraddhaChauhan… pic.twitter.com/j5BFfA0yoD