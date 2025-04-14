What's the story

Acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar has announced her next movie, Daayra, with Junglee Pictures.

The crime-drama will star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

The movie is expected to tackle contemporary societal issues and explore the difficult themes of crime, punishment, and justice.

This will be Gulzar's third movie with Junglee Pictures, after successful projects like Raazi and Talvar.