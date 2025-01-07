'Kanguva,' 'Aadujeevitham,' 'Girls Will Be Girls' in Oscar 2025 race
In a shocking turn of events, Kanguva, the much-hyped Tamil film starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has been listed as a contender for the Academy Awards 2025.
The announcement was made on Tuesday. It has been shortlisted in the Best Picture category.
Despite receiving an underwhelming response at the box office, the film will now compete with about 323 global films for the prestigious award.
Here are other Indian films in the race.
Other Indian films in the Oscar race
Apart from Kanguva, the Oscar race also includes the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Girls Will Be Girls—Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's maiden production venture.
Cannes 2024 Grand Prix winner, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light is also in the race.
Meanwhile, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) didn't make it to the International Feature Film category.
But the live-action short film Anuja—produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor—is still keeping hopes alive.
Nominations VOTING begins on Jan 8 & concludes on Jan 12.
Nominations VOTING begins on Jan 8 & concludes on Jan 12.
Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be ANNOUNCED on Jan 17. pic.twitter.com/5woJ8YZsmz
More about the films in the Oscar race
Kanguva tells the story of Francis Theodore—a bounty hunter in 2024, whose bond with a child is somehow linked to a tribal warrior's vow to a child in the year 1070.
On the other hand, written and directed by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls features Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Binoy Kiron, and Kani Kusruti.
It follows 16-year-old Mira, who explores her sexual desires and romance, but her rebellious awakening is interrupted by her mother.
Both are available on Prime Video.
'Aadujeevitham,' 'All We Imagine': All to know
Meanwhile, Aadujeevitham (available on Netflix) is inspired by the real-life experiences of a Keralite who endured slavery in Saudi Arabia's deserts.
Directed by Blessy, it is based on the novel of the same name by Benyamin.
Another contender, All We Imagine As Light features Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.
It follows the story of three women, who embark on a journey of self-discovery while grappling with their identities and complex relationships.
Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Oscar eligibility and nomination process
For a film to qualify in general entry categories for the Oscars, it should have opened in either Los Angeles County, New York City, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, or Atlanta with a seven-day qualifying run. Further criteria must be fulfilled for Best Picture consideration.
Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on January 17 after voting ends on Sunday (January 12).
The ceremony will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.