What's the story

In a shocking turn of events, Kanguva, the much-hyped Tamil film starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has been listed as a contender for the Academy Awards 2025.

The announcement was made on Tuesday. It has been shortlisted in the Best Picture category.

Despite receiving an underwhelming response at the box office, the film will now compete with about 323 global films for the prestigious award.

Here are other Indian films in the race.